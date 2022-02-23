Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Daybreak Today 6am 2.23
Daybreak Today 6am 2.23
By Bobby Benally
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

#9 Red Raiders roll past Oklahoma

  • Team moves to 17-0 at home this season
  • Tech moves to 22-6 on the season and 11-4 in the Big 12
  • The Red Raiders visit TCU 5 pm Saturday

Lady Raiders host West Virginia tonight

  • Tip at 7 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena

Ribbon cutting ceremony for improvements to airport

  • Ceremony will be this afternoon at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
  • The terminal building renovations, which began in late 2019, are done
  • There have been renovations throughout the inside and on the outside of the building

Jury deliberations begin today in the civil rights trial of three former Minnesota police officers

  • They are accused of not preventing another officer from killing george floyd.
  • All three could face up to life in prison

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Fire Department
Officials: Structure fires in Memphis contained, crews mopping up hotspots
The Lubbock Fire Marshal's office is looking for a suspect in a vehicle fire.
Fire Marshal’s office investigating vehicle fire
Shane Stephen is stepping down as the Lubbock High School football coach.
Shane Stephen steps down as Lubbock High Football Coach
This is the computer-projected radar image early Wednesday morning.
Winter: And one more thing!
Texas Tech basketball facing Oklahoma in Lubbock
#9 Red Raiders remain perfect at home rolling past OU

Latest News

KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/11/2022
Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
Added flights, more passengers push Lubbock airport closer to pre-pandemic activity
Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’, 98% contained
City council unanimously approves LP&L’s transition to retail electric competition