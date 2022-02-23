Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

#9 Red Raiders roll past Oklahoma

Team moves to 17-0 at home this season

Tech moves to 22-6 on the season and 11-4 in the Big 12

The Red Raiders visit TCU 5 pm Saturday

Lady Raiders host West Virginia tonight

Tip at 7 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena

Ribbon cutting ceremony for improvements to airport

Ceremony will be this afternoon at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport

The terminal building renovations, which began in late 2019, are done

There have been renovations throughout the inside and on the outside of the building

Jury deliberations begin today in the civil rights trial of three former Minnesota police officers

They are accused of not preventing another officer from killing george floyd.

All three could face up to life in prison

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

