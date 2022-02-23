Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
#9 Red Raiders roll past Oklahoma
- Team moves to 17-0 at home this season
- Tech moves to 22-6 on the season and 11-4 in the Big 12
- The Red Raiders visit TCU 5 pm Saturday
Lady Raiders host West Virginia tonight
- Tip at 7 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena
Ribbon cutting ceremony for improvements to airport
- Ceremony will be this afternoon at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
- The terminal building renovations, which began in late 2019, are done
- There have been renovations throughout the inside and on the outside of the building
Jury deliberations begin today in the civil rights trial of three former Minnesota police officers
- They are accused of not preventing another officer from killing george floyd.
- All three could face up to life in prison
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.