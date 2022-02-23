FBI searching for suspect in 6 Albuquerque bank robberies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department say they are seeking the public’s assistance to identify an individual responsible for a bank robbery on Wednesday, February 23. Authorities say this individual is suspected of committing five other bank robberies in the city.

The FBI stated on Tuesday, February 22, at approximately 9:41 a.m., an unknown male entered Enterprise Bank & Trust, demanding money from the bank in a note presented to the teller. The robber received an undisclosed sum of money.

At approximately 11:37 am. on Wednesday, an unknown male matching a similar description entered Western Commerce Bank. The suspect presented a note to the teller demanding money from the bank. The robber received an undisclosed sum of money.

“Somebody knows who this serial bank robber is, and it’s time to contact us right now. Let’s put an end to this one-man crime wave before someone gets hurt,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “Call us at (505) 889-1300 or send your information to tips.fbi.gov.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

Suspect’s Description:

Sex: Male

Race: White

Age: 40s

Height: Approximately 5′5″ - 5′ 6″

Hair: Brown, balding

Build: Medium

Clothing: Eyeglasses, black leather jacket, dark shirt, blue jeans, disposable medical mask.

This individual is also suspected of the following Albuquerque robberies:

- First Financial Credit Union, 2700 San Mateo Boulevard NE., on February 15, 2022, and January 20, 2022

- Bank of the West, 4221 San Mateo Boulevard NE., on January 31, 2022

- Sandia Federal Credit Union, 8505 Candelaria Road NE, on September 20, 2021

Anyone with information about these robberies can contact Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.

