Hiring event ahead of Joyland's 50th Anniversary

There will be two hiring events for those interested in joining Joyland’s team in preparation...
There will be two hiring events for those interested in joining Joyland’s team in preparation for the season.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, March 5, Joyland Amusement Park will open for the 50th season.

The job fair will be this Saturday, February 26, between 1:00 P.M. and 3:00 P.M., and again on Monday, February 28, between 11:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M.

Applicants must be 16 years or older and bring a valid ID and social security card.

Employees receive a monthly bonus as well as flexible hours.

For more information, click on this link.

