Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, February 22, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 22:
Girls (Regional Quarterfinals)
Monterey 74 Randall 48
Amarillo 63 Lubbock Cooper 50
Idalou 70 Bushland 38
Borden County 44 Klondike 40
Ropes 37 Sundown 36
New Home 71 Sudan 58
Candian 51 Shallowater 45
Canyon 44 Levelland 37 OT
Valley 60 Miami 24
Hermleigh 54 Eula 39
Nazareth 63 Springlake-Earth 26
Sands 56 Whiteface 27
Kingdom Prep 44 Texoma Christian 39
Weatherford Christian 54 Southcrest Christian 49 OT
Boys
Frenship 72 EP Coronado 43
Lubbock Christian 59 Pantego Christian 52
Paducah 47 Crosbyton 31
Sundown 54 Ropes 47
Guthrie 74 O’Donnell 54
Kingdom Prep 66 Bethesda Christian 56
Smyer 48 Plains 39
Baird 48 Ira 31
Silverton 59 Follett 42
Olton 81 Hale Center 49
Seminole 57 Mountain View 35
Farwell 72 Floydada 59
Amarillo 57 Lubbock Cooper 29
Jayton 70 Petersburg 40
Springlake-Earth 58 Happy 36
Canyon 62 Snyder 37
Shallowater 87 Canadian 43
Estacado 88 Borger 52
Alpine 46 Denver City 31
Grady 53 Loop 22
Texline 101 Hart 33
Dumas 69 Levelland 39
Hermleigh 67 Cross Plains 39
Tulia 67 Spearman 43
Lorenzo 50 Spur 46
Vega 56 Lockney 39
Whitharral 50 Borden County 49
Garden City 52 Meadow 26
