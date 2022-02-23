Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 22:

Girls (Regional Quarterfinals)

Monterey 74 Randall 48

Amarillo 63 Lubbock Cooper 50

Idalou 70 Bushland 38

Borden County 44 Klondike 40

Ropes 37 Sundown 36

New Home 71 Sudan 58

Candian 51 Shallowater 45

Canyon 44 Levelland 37 OT

Valley 60 Miami 24

Hermleigh 54 Eula 39

Nazareth 63 Springlake-Earth 26

Sands 56 Whiteface 27

Kingdom Prep 44 Texoma Christian 39

Weatherford Christian 54 Southcrest Christian 49 OT

Boys

Frenship 72 EP Coronado 43

Lubbock Christian 59 Pantego Christian 52

Paducah 47 Crosbyton 31

Sundown 54 Ropes 47

Guthrie 74 O’Donnell 54

Kingdom Prep 66 Bethesda Christian 56

Smyer 48 Plains 39

Baird 48 Ira 31

Silverton 59 Follett 42

Olton 81 Hale Center 49

Seminole 57 Mountain View 35

Farwell 72 Floydada 59

Amarillo 57 Lubbock Cooper 29

Jayton 70 Petersburg 40

Springlake-Earth 58 Happy 36

Canyon 62 Snyder 37

Shallowater 87 Canadian 43

Estacado 88 Borger 52

Alpine 46 Denver City 31

Grady 53 Loop 22

Texline 101 Hart 33

Dumas 69 Levelland 39

Hermleigh 67 Cross Plains 39

Tulia 67 Spearman 43

Lorenzo 50 Spur 46

Vega 56 Lockney 39

Whitharral 50 Borden County 49

Garden City 52 Meadow 26

