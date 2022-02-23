KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kim

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kim, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a three-year-old pitbull mix who is super sweet and playful.

Kim loves human attention and affection. She gets along well with other dogs. Kim is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a chip. Her adoption fees are waived today. So please go meet this sweet girl today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

