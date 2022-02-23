LCSO and LPD among 15 West Texas Law Enforcement agencies recognized by FBI

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno, acknowledged the efforts of 15 law enforcement agencies for their significant roles in combatting crimes against children at a recognition and awards reception held today.

More than 80 crimes against children cases were prosecuted in the West Texas area from 2019 to 2021. The 18 investigations highlighted led to combined results of more than 270 years in federal prison and three life sentences.

FBI Dallas recognizes 15 West Texas Law Enforcement Agencies (Courtesy)

The reception took place at Peoples Bank in Lubbock and recognized representatives from:

Brownfield Police Department

Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations

Hockley County Sheriff’s Office

Levelland Police Department

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

Lubbock Police Department

Muleshoe Police Department

New Deal Police Department

Plainview Police Department

Shallowater Police Department

Slaton Police Department

Snyder Police Department

Texas Department of Public Safety

Tulia Police Department

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas

“Each department should be commended for their dedication to removing individuals from our society who prey on children,” said SAC DeSarno. “Thousands of children become victims of crime every year and we must continue to use our combined law enforcement resources to seek justice for victims, their families, and other vulnerable members of our community.”

Two FBI Director’s Certificates were also presented to recognize the exceptional work and close coordination performed across the territory: Lubbock Police Department Detective and FBI Task Force Officer, John Bentley and U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas Assistant U.S. Attorney, Callie Woolam.

FBI Special Agent in Charge, Matthew DeSarno, presents FBI Director’s Certificates to Lubbock Police Department Detective and FBI Task Force Officer John Bentley (Courtesy)

Mr. DeSarno explained, “Violent crime investigations with juvenile victims are complex and sensitive, and the FBI is grateful for Task Force Officer William Bentley and Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam’s contributions to investigating the crimes, conducting thorough prosecutions all while providing protection for the victims.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno presents FBI Director’s Certificates to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam (Courtesy)

For additional information on the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children program, click here.

