Lubbock man wanted for November murder arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have arrested 21-year-old Bryan Garcia, who was wanted for the November 2021 murder of 28-year-old Paul Saiz.

On Nov. 12, officers were called to the area of North University and Loyola St., north of the State Supported Living Center, for a report of shots fired.

While on the way to the scene, additional calls were made to police for shots fired along North University Ave. and a vehicle stopped at North University and Regis St. possibly related to the shots fired.

When officers found the vehicle, they found Saiz with a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

The police report shows the passenger who was in the vehicle with Saiz was trying to remove him from the driver’s seat. The report said Saiz had a serious injury to his head or neck. The report also shows there was an unknown “amount of rounds” at the vehicle Saiz was driving. The suspect quickly left the scene in an unknown direction and was not found or located at the time.

The investigation led police to issue an arrest warrant for Garcia. Four days after Saiz was killed, police released information about Garcia.

Garcia was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Jan. 22, 2022. A bond has not yet been posted. The charges listed on the jail roster for him include murder and failure to display a driver’s license. The details surrounding his arrest have not been released, but the jail roster indicates he was arrested in the 400 block of Troy Ave.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

