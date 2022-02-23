Lubbock VA hosting blood drive on Feb. 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System is hosting a blood drive Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Lubbock VA. Community members can participate by reserving a spot by calling 1-877-258-4825. No walk-in appointments will be accepted, so please call ahead to schedule a reservation. All blood donated supports the National Blood Supply via the Vitalant Blood Center.

According to the American Red Cross, the nation is in a state of emergency due to a shortage of blood. To assist communities and blood banks across the nation, the Department of Veterans Affairs is “rolling up the sleeves” and are hosting blood drives at VA campuses nation-wide in 2022. The VA is committed to support the 4th Mission needs of the nation by supporting national, state, and local emergency management, public health, safety, and homeland security efforts. The Amarillo VA Health Care System regularly schedules blood drives to aide the community blood bank levels in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains region.

For questions, call (806) 355-9703, press option 2 or follow VA updates on Facebook @VAAmarillo.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.