More freezing drizzle and sleet possible for Thursday morning, cold air to continue

Another round of freezing drizzle and sleet possible Thursday morning over the South Plains. While drizzle, sleet and snow accumulations will be low, icy roads and walkways will be possible in some areas.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another round of freezing drizzle and sleet possible Thursday morning over the South Plains. While drizzle, sleet and snow accumulations will be low, icy roads and walkways will be possible in some areas.

Use caution if traveling late tonight or early Thursday morning. The greatest threat of icy areas will be along and east of Interstate 27, but precipitation is possible over all of the region.

The sleet and snow will move east out of the area by mid-morning to noon and sunshine will return from the west to the east in the afternoon. That in turn will allow temps to climb back to the 40s in Lubbock and possible low 50s in the southwest South Plains tomorrow afternoon.

Another surge of cold air with keep the high in the 40s over the region on Friday and Saturday. In addition, more light winter precipitation will occur early Saturday morning over the South Plains.

Sunday will bring sunshine and warmer temps.

