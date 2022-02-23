Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A winter storm stretching across the country has airlines scratching plans to fly this week.

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.

According to flightaware.com, American Airlines is taking the biggest hit.

The airline expects the storm to have a “significant impact on its operations.”

About a third of all American’s arrivals and departures at its headquarters in Dallas were canceled Wednesday.

Nearly a third of the airline’s departures are already canceled for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Fire Department
Officials: Structure fires in Memphis contained, crews mopping up hotspots
The Lubbock Fire Marshal's office is looking for a suspect in a vehicle fire.
Fire Marshal’s office investigating vehicle fire
Shane Stephen is stepping down as the Lubbock High School football coach.
Shane Stephen steps down as Lubbock High Football Coach
This is the computer-projected radar image early Wednesday morning.
Winter: And one more thing!
Texas Tech basketball facing Oklahoma in Lubbock
#9 Red Raiders remain perfect at home rolling past OU

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
Adam Valero (18), Joe Natal (22), Noel Natal (20), Amarris Cortez (22)
4 arrested in Texas Anti-Gang Center operation
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi: Putin assault on Ukraine is ‘attack on democracy’
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Biden to allow US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to move forward
Thief caught on camera stealing a cat from a north Portland family's home
Woman caught on camera taking family’s pet from porch