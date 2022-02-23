Sentencing underway for Pedro Erevia
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury began the sentencing phase in the murder trial of Pedro Erevia Wednesday morning.
Erevia was convicted Friday of killing Steven Johnson back in 1997 during a drug deal. Prosecutors describe Erevia as a long-time gang member and repeat offender.
PREVIOUS STORY: Pedro Erevia found guilty of 1997 murder
Defense attorneys are asking for the jurors to focus on who he is as a person.
Erevia faces up to life in prison.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.