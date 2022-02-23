Sentencing underway for Pedro Erevia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury began the sentencing phase in the murder trial of Pedro Erevia Wednesday morning.

Erevia was convicted Friday of killing Steven Johnson back in 1997 during a drug deal. Prosecutors describe Erevia as a long-time gang member and repeat offender.

Defense attorneys are asking for the jurors to focus on who he is as a person.

Erevia faces up to life in prison.

