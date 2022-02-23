Local Listings
Sentencing underway for Pedro Erevia

Pedro Erevia at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Pedro Erevia at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury began the sentencing phase in the murder trial of Pedro Erevia Wednesday morning.

Erevia was convicted Friday of killing Steven Johnson back in 1997 during a drug deal. Prosecutors describe Erevia as a long-time gang member and repeat offender.

Defense attorneys are asking for the jurors to focus on who he is as a person.

Erevia faces up to life in prison.

