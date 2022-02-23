Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield recreate iconic Spider-Man meme

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield suited up to recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme.
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield suited up to recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme.(Twitter/@SpiderManMovie via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Spider-Man cartoon meme has come to life to promote the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The three Spider-Men in the film – Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield – suited up for the photo.

It’s a take on a 1960s cartoon of two Spider-Men – one of them an impersonator – pointing at each another. The cartoon has become one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.

The official Spider-Man film account tweeted the picture, writing, “Of course, we got the meme.”

The movie will be available to stream March 22 and on Blu-ray April 12.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the highest-grossing film of the pandemic, earning $1.77 billion globally to date. It’s also the third highest-grossing movie ever at the US box office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Garcia, 21, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Paul Saiz in November 2021.
Lubbock man wanted for November murder arrested
Memphis Fire Department
Officials: Structure fires in Memphis contained, crews mopping up hotspots
Shane Stephen is stepping down as the Lubbock High School football coach.
Shane Stephen steps down as Lubbock High Football Coach
The Lubbock Fire Marshal's office is looking for a suspect in a vehicle fire.
Fire Marshal’s office investigating vehicle fire
Texas Tech basketball facing Oklahoma in Lubbock
#9 Red Raiders remain perfect at home rolling past OU

Latest News

Two dogs famous for riding motorcycles
Motorcycle-riding Chihuahuas take internet by storm
FBI searching for suspect in 6 Albuquerque bank robberies
FBI searching for suspect in 6 Albuquerque bank robberies
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Rebels ask Russia for military help in eastern Ukraine
FBI Dallas recognizes 15 West Texas Law Enforcement Agencies
LCSO and LPD among 15 West Texas Law Enforcement agencies recognized by FBI