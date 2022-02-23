Winter Weather Update - 7:45 AM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sleet, ranging from light to at times moderate to heavy, fell over the KCBD viewing area this morning. Sleet covered and icy roads and sidewalks have been reported south, southeast, and east of Lubbock. Including southeastern Lubbock County.

The area roughly corresponds to the Winter Weather Advisory in the graphic below.

Current Winter Weather Highlights

Wintry showers, some creating hazardous road conditions, stretch from West Texas through the mid-Mississippi Valley. Lubbock area scheduled to expire at 9 AM CST (KCBD First Alert)

Wind chill readings below zero this morning from the northern KCBD viewing area into the Central Plains. Lubbock area scheduled to expire at 9 AM CST (KCBD First Alert)

Very light sleet showers are possible this morning. Please anticipate the possibility of icy spots and drive to conditions.

Cloudy and very cold this afternoon. While wind speeds will range from about 5 to 15 mph, temperatures will peak only in the 20s across much of the KCBD viewing area. Dress for wind chills in the teens.

Another round of light freezing drizzle and/or sleet is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Again, light icing is possible. Again, little to no measurable precipitation is anticipated, but it may be enough to create hazardous driving and walking conditions.

The cold will linger into the start of the weekend. All the numbers, and more, are in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page. Check back from time to time, there’s likely to be updates.

Local Storm Reports

Reports relayed by the National Weather Service, as of 7:40 AM CST:

Sleet accumulation up to 1.5″ at Tahoka

Sleet accumulation up to 1.0″ at Dickens

Sleet accumulation up to 0.8″ at Aspermont

Sleet accumulation up to 0.3″ near Justiceburg

Roads and streets at all four locations, at the time of the reports, were covered in sleet and icy.

