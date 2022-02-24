$42 million renovation of 46-year-old Lubbock airport sets path for growth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On a frigid February day that saw many flights canceled due to icy conditions around Texas, City of Lubbock leaders and residents gathered at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport to commemorate the end of its first comprehensive renovation.

“The airport terminal building was dedicated on April 2,1976,” Director of Aviation Kelly Campbell told the crowd. “Many things have changed since then, including the invention of luggage on wheels.”

Over the past two years, through seven phases of construction, Campbell said three goals have been realized by upgrading and replacing essential building systems like plumbing and roofing, improving the circulation and flow of passengers and updating the interior finishes and overall aesthetics.

“As we approach spring and summer, we look forward to a return of almost 90 percent of our air service from pre-pandemic levels,” Campbell said. “We’re well positioned to welcome everyone back and for future growth.”

Those returning passengers will find a consolidated baggage claim, an expanded TSA checkpoint, new flooring to replace the brick pavers and the removal of TSA’s bag screening equipment from the ticket lobby.

“A passenger can now walk to the ticket counter, check their bag and proceed to checkpoint in a nice, open space,” Campbell said. “We also have some new additions that you’ll notice as you go through. We now have three family restrooms. We have a newly created space for nursing mothers. We have a relocated and improved service animal relief area and we have display cases to display artwork from the region.”

A Civic Lubbock, Inc. partnership is also expected to provide live music in the gate area.

A median in the passenger pick-up and drop-off location and sidewalk make up a new, safer area outside the terminal building.

It adds up to a $42-million project, which Campbell said is funded by $18 million in federal Airport Improvement Program grants and the rest through airport operations.

“We’re very relieved and we’re very proud,” Campbell told KCBD. “We’re proud to have passengers come to a modernized facility and something that’s more functional, at the same time preserving our asset and having a reasonable cost for this project.”

Members of the City Council celebrated the renovations as an improvement to Lubbock’s “front door.”

“Updating and modernizing the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport is a big deal for our city,” Chair of the Facilities Committee Steve Massengale said. “Lubbock isn’t the small town it used to be. We see thousands of business and tour tourism passengers walk through these doors every day.”

Mayor Dan Pope believes the improvements to the airport will ensure it continues to serve its current citizens and those of future generations.

“It’s important that it make the right impression for Lubbock and for West Texas,” Pope said. “We build from here today. I think we turn over a new leaf, start a new chapter in this airport’s history. As we grow, we need to make certain that our airport grows and I think we’ve built a foundation for us to be able to do that.”

For more information about the remodel, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.