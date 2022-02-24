Local Listings
All Saints Episcopal School celebrates 38th Hall of Presidents

Second Grade Presidents Day Program
Second Grade Presidents Day Program(Courtesy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thirty-four United States presidents will visit All Saints Episcopal School on February 25 during the 38th Hall of Presidents Program at 9:00 A.M. in the school’s Kirby Commons, located inside the All Saints High School campus (3222 103rd St.)

The second-grade class will conclude their year-long study of the United States presidency when they present their assembly on Friday, February 25. The students have each randomly chosen a president to study. They will each give a one-minute biography of their president and dress in costume to portray that person. In addition, the students will recite by memory all 46 presidents in order and tell significant facts about each.

  • Second-grade students each will present a one-minute biography on a United States president and dress in costume to portray that person.
  • The students will recite all 46 presidents in order and tell significant facts about each.
  • The program concludes a year-long study of the U.S. presidency by the second graders. In the spring, the students have learned facts about all 46 presidents and can recite the presidents in order by memory.
  • The Hall of Presidents Program highlights the second grade and is a highly-anticipated event by the entire All Saints community.
  • The second graders began preparing for their year-long study of the U.S. presidency as first graders when their first-grade class made a virtual tour of Washington D.C.

This is the 38th consecutive year for All Saints to present the Second Grade Hall of Presidents Program.

