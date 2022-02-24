Chaves Co. sheriffs searching for missing NM woman with possible ties to Lubbock

CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing New Mexico woman with connections to Lubbock.

31-year-old Michelle Archuleta was last seen four days ago. Her last known location was in the Roswell area.

Family says she previously lived in Lubbock and has contacts that may have heard from her.

Sheriff’s say she is 5′8′', about 189 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials asking anyone with information to message the sheriff’s office directly or call at (575) 624-6500.

Posted by Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington MISSING PERSON ALERT Family is worried about Michelle archuleta who... Posted by Chaves County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

