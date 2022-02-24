Local Listings
Chaves Co. sheriffs searching for missing NM woman with possible ties to Lubbock

31-year-old Michelle Archuleta was last seen four days ago.
31-year-old Michelle Archuleta was last seen four days ago.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing New Mexico woman with connections to Lubbock.

31-year-old Michelle Archuleta was last seen four days ago. Her last known location was in the Roswell area.

Family says she previously lived in Lubbock and has contacts that may have heard from her.

Sheriff’s say she is 5′8′', about 189 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials asking anyone with information to message the sheriff’s office directly or call at (575) 624-6500.

