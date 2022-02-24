Local Listings
Cold temps still ahead before warmth next week

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cloudy skies will keep temps cool the next two afternoons and bring a slight chance for a light wintry mix.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Much warmer this afternoon after a cold day Wednesday and a cold start Thursday. Highs spread from the lower 40s to lower 50s across the South Plains, but that will be our last nice afternoon until Sunday.

A cold night Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze around 10 mph. Low temps in the teens with wind chill values falling into the single digits.

Cloud cover will hang around for most of Friday with highs around 10 degrees cooler than today. Winds will be relatively light and we will stay dry through the day. Not much change overnight but a slight chance for a very light wintry mix Saturday morning as a bit more moisture returns to the area. By Saturday afternoon clouds will begin to clear and temps will warm up a bit more, but still well below average and a cold afternoon.

Sunshine and warmth kicking in Sunday to begin our next warm up. Highs in the 60s Sunday and Monday, back in the 70s by Tuesday just in time for the first day of March.

