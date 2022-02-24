College of Media & Communication to host Hispanic & Latin American video gaming experience

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to DFW airport closure, the Hispanic & Latin American Video Gaming Experience: Imagery, Industry & Audience symposium will be held virtually via Zoom.

One exception is the keynote address byAnna Huerta,Senior Design director at EA/Maxis, which we be held in-person (and Zoom) on Feb. 25 12 to 1:30p.m. in CoMC Room 154.

The symposium is a joint effort of the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication and Game Design Culture program in the College of Media & Communication.

Our aim for this unique event is to elevate and center the study of Hispanic culture in the U.S. and Latin American video gaming and to catalyze scholarship as well as creative development in this dynamic and profitable media sector.

The College is also growing academic, and community programming focused on gaming culture, including a newly renovated gaming and esports lab that will open later this spring.

Our two-day event will feature keynote addresses from:

Anna Huerta, Senior Design Director at EA/Maxis, Fri.2/25 noon-1:30 pm CoMC 154

Dr. Phillip Penix-Tadsen, Associate Professor of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the University of Delaware, Fri. 2/25 9:00-10:00 am via Zoom

Dr. Jose Zagal, Professor of Entertainment Arts and Engineering at the University of Utah Sat. 2/26 9:00-10:00 am via Zoom

Dr. Adrienne Shaw, Associate Professor of Media Studies at Temple University. Sat. 2/26 1:00-2:00 pm via Zoom

The symposium will also include five panels with research presentations and discussions related to the topic.The symposium is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/research/hihic/events/gaming/

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.