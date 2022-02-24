Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 9 new cases on Wednesday

COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 9 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 9 new cases on Wednesday(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting one additional death and nine new cases on Wednesday, February 23.

The City’s most recent update reported 41 hospitalized for Lubbock County on Monday, down 51 from last week’s report. Of those hospitalized, 20 are ICU patients, nine less than last report. Of those hospitalized, one is vaccinated, the same as last week’s update.

As of Monday, a total of 96,763 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock. The City reported 1,052 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State reported as of Wednesday, 86 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B. These patients are currently occupying 5.59% of total hospital capacity. The State reported 16 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, as well as three pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

For Trauma Service Area B, the state reports 23 staffed adult ICU beds available.

The City added the following statement to the COVID-19 Dashboard on January 5:

“The significant increase in COVID-19 testing over the last few days has caused a delay in the reporting of lab results to the City of Lubbock Health Department. This delay has caused local daily case counts to be underreported. The case counts will be adjusted as this backlog is resolved.”

A total of 145,753 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 1,308 from last week’s report.

The state also reported 57.36% of Lubbock County’s population over five years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 17,180,000 people fully vaccinated in Texas.

On Monday, November 15, current active cases and total recoveries were no longer included in data on the City’s dashboard.

The City issued a release on November 17 relating to COVID-19 data changes, saying updated numbers will only be posted to social platforms weekly on Mondays, but they say the City’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

Read the City’s statement below:

Over the next few weeks the state of Texas and the City of Lubbock will make changes to public health surveillance data systems. This is to close out 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 case counts, as well as align the system to meet federal reporting requirements. This update will result in changes to data reported on the COVID dashboard.

After today, the City of Lubbock will post COVID numbers to our social platforms on Mondays only. The dashboard will still be updated daily. Our reporting schedule is subject to change if there is a significant shift in our COVID case count.

If you need specific data or have questions please email publichealth@mylubbock.us.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

RELATED: Lubbock Health Department opening vaccine clinic ‘mini-hub’

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Garcia, 21, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Paul Saiz in November 2021.
Lubbock man wanted for November murder arrested
Memphis Fire Department
Officials: Structure fires in Memphis contained, crews mopping up hotspots
Shane Stephen is stepping down as the Lubbock High School football coach.
Shane Stephen steps down as Lubbock High Football Coach
The Lubbock Fire Marshal's office is looking for a suspect in a vehicle fire.
Fire Marshal’s office investigating vehicle fire
Texas Tech basketball facing Oklahoma in Lubbock
#9 Red Raiders remain perfect at home rolling past OU

Latest News

The move comes after a trucker blockade in Canada caused massive economic disruptions.
Pa. trucker plans convoy to DC to protest COVID restrictions
Advice before you use your free COVID-19 test
UMC is hosting a blood drive Feb. 23rd from 8AM-4PM and Feb. 30th from 7AM-3PM at the UMC...
UMC Health System hosting blood drive
With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say