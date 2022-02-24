Local Listings
Crews responding to fire north of Shallowater

Fire crews are responding to a fire north of Shallowater Thursday morning.
Fire crews are responding to a fire north of Shallowater Thursday morning.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews are responding to a fire north of Shallowater Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire near 8205 CR 5840 around 8:40 a.m.

The Shallowater Fire Department and West Carlisle Volunteer Fire are assisting.

KCBD has a photographer en route to gather more details.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

