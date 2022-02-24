Crews responding to fire north of Shallowater
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews are responding to a fire north of Shallowater Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to a structure fire near 8205 CR 5840 around 8:40 a.m.
The Shallowater Fire Department and West Carlisle Volunteer Fire are assisting.
KCBD has a photographer en route to gather more details.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
