Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Russia attacks Ukraine
- Russia launched an attack on military targets in Ukraine killing dozens
- The U.S. and its allies condemned the attacks and vowed to impose harsh new sanctions on Russia
- Read more here: NATO: Russia wages war on Ukraine; Europe peace shattered
Pedreo Erevia sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Steven Johnson
- He shot Johnson near East Colgate and Zenith in 1997
- Another man is awaiting a trial for his alleged role on the shooting
- Details here: Pedro Erevia sentenced to 25 years for 1997 Lubbock murder
George Floyd civil rights trial
- The jury will continue deliberations in St. Paul, Minnesota
- Three former police officers are accused of failing to help Floyd while another officer slowly killed him
- Follow the latest here: Jury in ex-officers’ trial in George Floyd killing to meet for 2nd day
