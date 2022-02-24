Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia launched an attack on military targets in Ukraine killing dozens

The U.S. and its allies condemned the attacks and vowed to impose harsh new sanctions on Russia

Read more here: NATO: Russia wages war on Ukraine; Europe peace shattered

Pedreo Erevia sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Steven Johnson

He shot Johnson near East Colgate and Zenith in 1997

Another man is awaiting a trial for his alleged role on the shooting

Details here: Pedro Erevia sentenced to 25 years for 1997 Lubbock murder

George Floyd civil rights trial

The jury will continue deliberations in St. Paul, Minnesota

Three former police officers are accused of failing to help Floyd while another officer slowly killed him

Follow the latest here: Jury in ex-officers’ trial in George Floyd killing to meet for 2nd day

