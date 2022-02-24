Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Fewest Americans collecting unemployment aid since 1970

The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another...
The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week.

Jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending Feb. 19, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 7,250 to 236,250. It was the third straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.

In total, 1,476,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 5, a decrease of about 112,000 from the previous week and the lowest level since March 14, 1970, the government said.

First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a surprising burst of hiring in January, with employers adding 467,000 jobs. It also revised upward its estimate for job gains in November and December by a combined 709,000. The unemployment rate edged up to a still-low 4% from 3.9%, as more people began looking for work, but not all of them securing jobs right away.

A winter spike in coronavirus infections briefly tripped up the country’s rebound from 2020′s virus-caused recession, but employers appear confident in long-term growth and are eager to hire.

Massive government spending and the vaccine rollout jumpstarted the economy as employers added a record 6.4 million jobs last year. The U.S. economy expanded 5.7% in 2021, growing last year at the fastest annual pace since a 7.2% surge in 1984, also coming after a recession.

Inflation is also at a 40-year high — 7.5% year-over-year — leading the Federal Reserve to ease its monetary support for the economy. The Fed has signaled that it would begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that fueled hiring and growth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The operation resulted in 19 arrests for solicitation of prostitution, prostitution, possession...
19 arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting, 6 possible human trafficking victims identified
Janessa Perez, 28, of Hobbs is wanted by New Mexico State Police
Woman wanted after stealing, crashing police car after deadly officer-involved shooting
Saul Lozano at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Lubbock man given maximum sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child
mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
Four Midland Trinity administrators arrested for failure to report
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

Dumas crash on Highway 87
Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
sandy soil
Maximizing carbon storage for cotton in sandy soil, experts weigh in
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
FILE - Marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis...
NCAA raises THC levels for tests, proposes lesser penalties
FBI: How to protect your children from exploitation
FBI says vigilant parents are key to preventing crimes against children