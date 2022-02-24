Flights canceled or delayed at LPSIA

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The storm has led to thousands of flights getting canceled or delayed across Texas, with American Airlines taking the worst hit.

At Lubbock’s Preston Smith International Airport, the screens showed air traffic delays across every airline, including Southwest and United.

If you have a reservation set for tonight or anytime tomorrow, check with the airline frequently, or call the customer service number before heading out for your flight.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.