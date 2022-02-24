Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Flights canceled or delayed at LPSIA

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The storm has led to thousands of flights getting canceled or delayed across Texas, with American Airlines taking the worst hit.

At Lubbock’s Preston Smith International Airport, the screens showed air traffic delays across every airline, including Southwest and United.

If you have a reservation set for tonight or anytime tomorrow, check with the airline frequently, or call the customer service number before heading out for your flight.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Valero (18), Joe Natal (22), Noel Natal (20), Amarris Cortez (22)
4 arrested in Texas Anti-Gang Center operation
Bryan Garcia, 21, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Paul Saiz in November 2021.
Lubbock man wanted for November murder arrested
Memphis Fire Department
Officials: Structure fires in Memphis contained, crews mopping up hotspots
Texas Tech basketball facing Oklahoma in Lubbock
#9 Red Raiders remain perfect at home rolling past OU
Shane Stephen is stepping down as the Lubbock High School football coach.
Shane Stephen steps down as Lubbock High Football Coach

Latest News

Second Grade Presidents Day Program
All Saints Episcopal School celebrates 38th Hall of Presidents
FBI Dallas recognizes 15 West Texas Law Enforcement Agencies
LCSO and LPD among 15 West Texas Law Enforcement agencies recognized by FBI
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/11/2022
Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, February 22, 2022
There will be two hiring events for those interested in joining Joyland’s team in preparation...
Hiring event ahead of Joyland’s 50th Anniversary