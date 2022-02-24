Hobbs police officer and suspect injured in shooting
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Hobbs police officer and a suspect are both in the hospital after being injured in a shooting overnight.
New Mexico State Police say the incident happened near 1832 N. Turner Street in Hobbs. In a tweet, officials say the scene is still active.
KCBD has reached out to the Hobbs Chief of Police for more information. The severity of injures are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
