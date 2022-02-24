Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Simon

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Simon, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old old pit bull mix.

Simon’s full of energy and playfulness! He’s a sweet boy and a cuddle bug. He also gets along well with other dogs Simon is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kim

