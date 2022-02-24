Lady Raiders comeback falls short with 73-62 loss to WVU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders dropped their fifth game in a row at home, losing to West Virginia 73 - 62.

Tech got off to a decent start early in the game, scoring on two of their first three possessions of the game including a fast break lay-up after a steal by Vivian Gray. But the momentum changed quickly as the Mountaineers built a lead and created a deficit of as much as nine by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was a lot of the same as WVU extended their lead to as much as 18 before halftime while the Lady Raiders were held to 10 points in the quarter. But later in the second half, Texas Tech went on a much-needed run and was able to cut the lead down to three points at the 4:06 mark in the fourth quarter. However, West Virginia was able to hold that comeback off making nine out of their ten free throws through the rest of the quarter.

Gray led Texas Tech in scoring with 24 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Bryn Gerlich was the only other Lady Raider to score in double-digits, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Next, Texas Tech will head to Ames, Iowa to take on number nine, Iowa State Saturday, February 26th at 1:00 p.m.

