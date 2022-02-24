Lubbock set to enter retail energy market in October 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The path for Lubbock to enter the electric retail market is set after city council’s vote of approval Tuesday night.

Although action is not needed anytime soon, customers with Lubbock Power & Light will have a new energy provider by next October.

Before we can begin shopping, the remaining 30 percent of Lubbock needs to join ERCOT, which should happen around May of next year.

Many companies on the ERCOT grid are still facing outrageously high natural gas bills from last year’s winter storm.

Matt Rose with LP&L said that cost will show up in customer prices by late next year.

“Barring another storm of that magnitude, by the time we get to ‘23, it should be very well baked into all of these providers’ cost, and you’ll be able to see that,” Rose said.

Rose suggests that customers should research the company and their history before choosing.

If you’re not interested in finding another energy provider, the city will choose a default provider, likely with public inclusion.

“While it’s not going to be LP&L as the default provider, the entity that is chosen by the city is one that is creditworthy and is trustworthy and that the city council believes can serve those citizens that don’t wish to shop,” Rose said.

Many details won’t be ready for several months, but if you’re interested in shopping a little and seeing what’s on the energy market, you can see some providers here.

