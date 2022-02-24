Local Listings
Police searching for suspect in 4 recent home invasions, could be a danger to the public

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a series of home invasions using firearms believed to be committed by the same suspect.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say a suspect thought to be involved in at least four recent home invasions in Lubbock could be dangerous to the public.

The suspect, described as a Black male between 25 and 30 years old and between 5′9″ and 6″ tall, is thought to have committed three home invasions in northwest Lubbock, around North Frankford and Erskine Street.

The first two home invasions happened on February 17 between 8:20 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. He was in possession of a gun at the time. He then attempted a third home invasion in the same area. Then on Feb. 23, around 8 a.m., he forced his way into a home and hit the homeowner with a gun.

The home invasions happened on Duke Street and Emory Street.

The suspect is also described as weighing 170-200 pounds. In the incidents, he was wearing black, dark gray or dark navy pants, similar color hoodie with the hood pulled over his head and black shoes.

Officers believe there is a potential concern for public safety due to the nature, severity and number of home invasions this suspect has committed.

If the suspect is seen, do not approach him, call 911.

