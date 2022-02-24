Republican candidates for Texas attorney general debate without Paxton

Provided by The Texas Tribune

Former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman; U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler; and Land Commissioner George P. Bush meet Thursday evening to make their cases for why they’re the best person to unseat Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton, a fellow Republican, declined to participate.

Each wants to unseat fellow Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Tuesday’s primary election, and they are all going on the attack in this final stretch of the campaign.

While Paxton is airing TV ads attacking Gohmert over his attendance record in Congress, and Gohmert is countering with his own commercial accusing Paxton of desperation, Bush is running TV ads targeting Guzman, who says Bush’s claims are “ludicrous.”

Recent polls suggest Paxton will lead, but the hotly contested primary could go to a runoff. They are less clear on who he could face in an overtime round.

Thursday night’s debate will be co-moderated by Texas Tribune politics reporter Patrick Svitek and Dallas Morning News politics reporter Gromer Jeffers. Spectrum News 1 anchor Brett Shipp will host.

