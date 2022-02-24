Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Republican candidates for Texas attorney general debate without Paxton

Former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman; U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler; and Land...
Former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman; U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler; and Land Commissioner George P. Bush meet Thursday evening to make their cases for why they’re the best person to unseat Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.(The Texas Tribune)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by The Texas Tribune

Former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman; U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler; and Land Commissioner George P. Bush meet Thursday evening to make their cases for why they’re the best person to unseat Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton, a fellow Republican, declined to participate.

Each wants to unseat fellow Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Tuesday’s primary election, and they are all going on the attack in this final stretch of the campaign.

While Paxton is airing TV ads attacking Gohmert over his attendance record in Congress, and Gohmert is countering with his own commercial accusing Paxton of desperation, Bush is running TV ads targeting Guzman, who says Bush’s claims are “ludicrous.”

Recent polls suggest Paxton will lead, but the hotly contested primary could go to a runoff. They are less clear on who he could face in an overtime round.

Thursday night’s debate will be co-moderated by Texas Tribune politics reporter Patrick Svitek and Dallas Morning News politics reporter Gromer Jeffers. Spectrum News 1 anchor Brett Shipp will host.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
Four Midland Trinity administrators arrested for failure to report
Dumas crash on Highway 87
Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
Saul Lozano at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Lubbock man given maximum sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child
21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis
Lubbock police identify suspect in violent home invasions
The operation resulted in 19 arrests for solicitation of prostitution, prostitution, possession...
19 arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting, 6 possible human trafficking victims identified

Latest News

Hospice of Lubbock's biggest fundraiser turned drive-thru in 2021 due to pandemic
Hospice of Lubbock hosting 33rd Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon on Friday, Mar. 4
Texas Tech experts shared their knowledge on the conflict in Ukraine through a virtual panel...
TTU professors hold panel discussion to put Ukraine in context
Dumas crash on Highway 87
Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
sandy soil
Maximizing carbon storage for cotton in sandy soil, experts weigh in
FBI: How to protect your children from exploitation
FBI says vigilant parents are key to preventing crimes against children