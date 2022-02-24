Local Listings
TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid the South Loop between Indiana and University

Crash on South Loop 289 at University Ave.
Crash on South Loop 289 at University Ave.(TxDOT cameras)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic is being diverted off of South Loop 289 at the University exit due to a crash on top of the overpass. The crash is in the eastbound lanes.

Police say there is one moderate injury reported. The crash happened just after 2 p.m.

A secondary crash in the eastbound lanes near Indiana Ave. is also causing traffic delays. A vehicle has rolled over. The access road is being blocked between Indiana Ave. and University Ave. There are no injuries in the rollover crash.

The access road is being blocked between Indiana Ave. and University Ave. There are no injuries...
The access road is being blocked between Indiana Ave. and University Ave. There are no injuries in the rollover crash.(KCBD)

A third crash is now being added to the mix involving a pickup truck and an SUV on South Loop 289 between Indiana and University. There are no details in that crash.

Police officials say traffic is being diverted at Quaker Ave.

Rollover on eastbound South Loop 289 access road
Rollover on eastbound South Loop 289 access road(KCBD NewsChannel 11)

