Trial continues for man accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old girl

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Testimony will resume Thursday in the trial of a Lubbock man accused of molesting a child for more than a year and a half.

Saul Lozano is accused of continuous sexual abuse of an eight year old girl.

Prosecutors have a list of ten illegal acts charged against Lozano.

On Wednesday, a representative from the Children’s Advocacy Center testified, in graphic detail... about the way the accuser described her assault.

Prosecutors say that girl will testify on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

