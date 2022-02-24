Trial continues for man accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old girl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Testimony will resume Thursday in the trial of a Lubbock man accused of molesting a child for more than a year and a half.

Saul Lozano is accused of continuous sexual abuse of an eight year old girl.

Prosecutors have a list of ten illegal acts charged against Lozano.

On Wednesday, a representative from the Children’s Advocacy Center testified, in graphic detail... about the way the accuser described her assault.

Prosecutors say that girl will testify on Thursday.

