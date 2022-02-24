Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it

A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it. (Source: WPBF/Palm Beach County)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it.

The incident happened in October near Palm Beach, but recently released video shows how the scary moment played out.

The car stalled while on the drawbridge, but the operator raised the bridge before it was cleared. The driver can be seen trying to exit the vehicle and it begins to tip. Ultimately, the car slid down to safety, and the driver was unharmed.

Local authorities have launched an investigation. The bridge operator has been fired.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The operation resulted in 19 arrests for solicitation of prostitution, prostitution, possession...
19 arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting, 6 possible human trafficking victims identified
Janessa Perez, 28, of Hobbs is wanted by New Mexico State Police
Woman wanted after stealing, crashing police car after deadly officer-involved shooting
Saul Lozano at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Lubbock man given maximum sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child
mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
Four Midland Trinity administrators arrested for failure to report
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

Dumas crash on Highway 87
Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
sandy soil
Maximizing carbon storage for cotton in sandy soil, experts weigh in
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
FILE - Marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis...
NCAA raises THC levels for tests, proposes lesser penalties
FBI: How to protect your children from exploitation
FBI says vigilant parents are key to preventing crimes against children