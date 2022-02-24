Local Listings
What happens if Russian oil leaves the world market? The answer lies in the Permian Basin.

Russian supplies almost 30% of EU crude imports.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As Eastern Europe stands at the brink of war, the possibility exists that the U.S. and its allies could lose a significant portion of its energy resources.

If it happens, The Permian Basin is ready to step up.

“We stand ready to produce,” said Michael Lozano, who heads government affairs for the Permian Basin Petroleum Association.

Russia provides about 7% of America’s crude oil imports. That number jumps to 30% for the European Union.

If that supply is cut off due to war in Ukraine, the vacuum will need to be filled.

“There’s no reason why the Permian Basin wouldn’t continue to be the best place to produce these important natural resources that are so vital not just for America, but also for its allies,” Lozano said.

If it sounds like a familiar situation, that’s because it is.

Texas supplied hundreds of millions of barrels of oil to America and its allies during World War II, pumping oil to the east coast through the ”Big Inch” and “Little Inch” pipelines.

But unlike then, the Biden administration hasn’t been friendly with the oil and gas industry, creating production barriers at home while also asking for increased production from abroad.

“I think there’s no question we continue to see policies that create stress in the production of oil and natural gas,” Lozano said.

Oil and gas experts in the Permian Basin sounded the alarm a while ago, saying an increased reliance on foreign oil could backfire in the event of a conflict.

“There’s some frustration from American energy producers knowing that we’ve had the answer to energy security right here in the Permian Basin,” Lozano said.

Yet, as the situation in Europe worsens, the Permian Basin stands ready to answer the call.

“We know that the Permian Basin is the answer,” Lozano said.

