Winter Weather Hazards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light wintry showers, mostly flurries to light snow, overnight have created some slick surfaces on area roads and sidewalks. The greatest threat of hazardous road conditions is generally near and east of the Caprock this morning.

The light showers will end from west to east this morning. Otherwise this morning cloudy and very cold. Temperatures are in the teens and wind chills are in the single-digits. In the northwestern viewing area temperatures are single-digits and wind chills negative single-digits.

Dress for the cold, drive to conditions.

Updates to come this morning.

