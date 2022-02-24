Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Winter Weather Hazards

By Steve Divine
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light wintry showers, mostly flurries to light snow, overnight have created some slick surfaces on area roads and sidewalks. The greatest threat of hazardous road conditions is generally near and east of the Caprock this morning.

The light showers will end from west to east this morning. Otherwise this morning cloudy and very cold. Temperatures are in the teens and wind chills are in the single-digits. In the northwestern viewing area temperatures are single-digits and wind chills negative single-digits.

Light wintry showers, mostly flurries to light snow, overnight have created some slick surfaces...
Light wintry showers, mostly flurries to light snow, overnight have created some slick surfaces on area roads and sidewalks. The greatest threat of hazardous road conditions is generally near and east of the Caprock this morning.(KCBD First Alert)

Dress for the cold, drive to conditions.

Updates to come this morning.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Valero (18), Joe Natal (22), Noel Natal (20), Amarris Cortez (22)
4 arrested in Texas Anti-Gang Center operation
Bryan Garcia, 21, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Paul Saiz in November 2021.
Lubbock man wanted for November murder arrested
Wintry showers, some creating hazardous road conditions, stretch from West Texas through the...
Thunder Sleet - 12:42 PM CST Update
Twins born at UMC on 2-22-22
Twin boys born at UMC on 2-22-22
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

KCBD News at 6 - Flights canceled
Flights canceled or delayed at LPSIA
Another round of freezing drizzle and sleet possible Thursday morning over the South Plains....
More freezing drizzle, sleet possible for Thursday morning
Wintry showers, some creating hazardous road conditions, stretch from West Texas through the...
Thunder Sleet - 12:42 PM CST Update
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 2/23/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Feb. 23