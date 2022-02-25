Four Midland Trinity administrators arrested for failure to report

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD/KOSA) - Midland police say four administrators at Trinity School of Midland were arrested Friday morning on charges of failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

According to jail records, Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton have been arrested and booked into Midland County Jail.

Todd Freese is the Dean of Students, Adrianne Clifton is the Director of Admissions and Assistant Head for Administration, Shelby Hammer is the Head of the School, and Chrystal Meyers is the Head of the Middle School.

On Friday, February 25, 2022, at around 11 A.M. the Midland Police Department arrested four administrators at Trinity School of Midland for failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

Clifton has a bond of $5,000. She is the only one with a bond listed on the Midland County website, as of this report.

According to an affidavit, the victim says she was sexually assaulted at the Trinity School from Sept. to Dec. 2019.

The affidavit says the victim’s friend told the Dean of Trinity School, Todd Freese, what was happening on the date of the last incident in Dec. 2019.

Court documents reveal Freese did not report the sexual assault to a state agency, which is a violation of the Texas Family Code.

According to state law, all school employees are required to report abuse or neglect to law enforcement, CPS, or another state agency within 48 hours of the event.

Failure to report with the intent to conceal abuse or neglect is a felony if proven.

The affidavit explains the victim’s parents found out about the assault and set up meetings with school administrators. However, none of the school administrators reported the assault, according to court documents.

The victim’s parents removed her from school in 2020 and according to the arrest affidavit, in September, Shelby Hammer, the Head of the School, sent the parents a confidential waiver and release of all claims. If parents signed the agreement, a portion of the tuition paid to the school would be returned to the family. In exchange, according to the court documents, the family would not pursue any legal litigation with the school and there would be no admission of liability or wrongdoing.

The parents did not sign the confidential waiver.

The investigation is ongoing.

This comes nine days after five administrators and a juvenile were arrested from Midland Christian School.

The administrators at Midland Christian were arrested on a charge of failure to report an incident with intent to conceal neglect or abuse. There is no word on the charges for the juvenile.

In that case, the arrests included Superintendent Jared Lee, Principal of the Secondary School Dana Ellis, Vice Principal of the Secondary School Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Greg McClendon, and head baseball coach Barry Russell.

According to the arrest affidavits for all five faculty members, on or about Jan. 20, a student-athlete was sexually assaulted with a baseball bat in a locker room.

The court documents report the coaches and administrators knew about the sexual assault and were instructed to investigate on their own without contacting law enforcement.

On Jan. 28, Midland Police were made aware of a possible sexual assault at Midland Christian School. MPD interviewed the victim of the assault on Feb. 11.

According to the court documents, MPD investigators went to the school on Feb. 11 to talk to the Superintendent who was out of the office. Instead, MPD spoke with the principal of the secondary school who told them she was aware an incident was documented but could not provide any documents to police.

The following Monday, Feb. 14, Superintendent Lee called investigators and, according to the affidavit, refused to answer any questions and requested police obtain a search warrant.

Later that day, MPD was able to search Midland Christian School with a warrant and found documentation of the assault that was created on Feb. 11 or Feb. 12.

In the affidavit, MPD also reports finding emails between the coaches, administrators, and initial complaints that allege the faculty members refused to report the assault.

The Midland Christian case is still under investigation.

