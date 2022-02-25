Home invasion suspect turns himself in to police

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The suspect in multiple home invasions in northwest Lubbock has turned himself in without incident Monday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crimes Unit was searching for 21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis. He was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon associated with several home invasions. Davis was considered armed and dangerous.

On Feb. 17 between approximately 8:20 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., a suspect committed two home invasions within the 5600 blocks of Duke Street and Emory Street. In both home invasions, the suspect used a gun. The suspect also attempted a third home invasion in the same area.

On Feb. 23 at approximately 8 a.m., the suspect forced entry into a house in the 5600 block of Emory Street and struck the homeowner with a firearm.

21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis (Lubbock Police Department)

