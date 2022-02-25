Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Parents sue after stranger admits to sneaking into NICU to feed and change their baby

A stranger admitted to sneaking into the hospital's NICU and bottle feeding a baby that was not...
A stranger admitted to sneaking into the hospital's NICU and bottle feeding a baby that was not his.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A mother and father in Iowa are suing a hospital after a stranger admitted to sneaking into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), bottle feeding their newborn and changing the child’s diaper in December.

Mother Gabrielle Lage and father Chase Adams are suing Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines for the security lapse. The parents are also suing 36-year-old Adam Wedig, the man who admits he slipped into the NICU.

Adam Wedig is seen on security video sneaking into the NICU.
Adam Wedig is seen on security video sneaking into the NICU.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)

According to an affidavit, Wedig said he followed a nurse through a secure door into the NICU, fed the couple’s baby a bottle and changed the child’s diaper. While he admits doing it, he hasn’t said why.

The baby was not harmed. Wedig has been charged with trespassing.

The parents say they filed the lawsuit to make sure something like this does not happen again.

“If a stranger can gain access to the NICU, it says loads about the lapse of security Mercy has. Hopefully this will change things and change them permanently for the better,” the parents’ lawyer Thomas Slater said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
Four Midland Trinity administrators arrested for failure to report
Dumas crash on Highway 87
Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
Saul Lozano at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Lubbock man given maximum sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child
21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis
Lubbock police identify suspect in violent home invasions
The operation resulted in 19 arrests for solicitation of prostitution, prostitution, possession...
19 arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting, 6 possible human trafficking victims identified

Latest News

FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
Fleeing to the border: Over 150,000 Ukrainians seek refuge
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russian troops zero in on Kyiv as 150,000 Ukrainians flee
Hospice of Lubbock's biggest fundraiser turned drive-thru in 2021 due to pandemic
Hospice of Lubbock hosting 33rd Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon on Friday, Mar. 4
A Jane Doe and her parents have filed a new lawsuit against a Tennessee school district asking...
Family files lawsuit against Tennessee school district asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class