Stephen Sanders announces new run for Lubbock mayor

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the candidates for Lubbock mayor made his public announcement on Thursday.

This is Stephen Sanders’ third time announcing a run for the city’s chief executive office. Sanders first ran as write-in in 2018. Then in 2020 he got within 10 points of Pope.

Now he says, with Mayor Pope not running, Lubbock is ready for a change.

“The quality of life in Lubbock should match the economic climate that seems to be resilient in any challenge we face as a city,” Sanders said. “As your mayor, I will tackle the gridlock on our streets, but let us not forget about fixing our actual roads themselves.”

Reminder, you will not be voting for this race this week or next Tuesday.

The city and school board elections are in May, and are non-partisan.

