LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At around 4:00 P.M. this afternoon, a massive plume of black smoke could be seen for dozens of miles.

Lubbock Fire Rescue and emergency crews were called to a structure fire in North Lubbock at 8205 County Road 5850.

The location is just northwest of Shallowater High School.

It appears three structures were involved.

This is a developing story.

