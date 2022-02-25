Team Luke Hope For Minds 3-3-3 Campaign Feb. 24 through March 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In honor of National Brain Injury Awareness Month and Team Luke Hope for Minds Day, the Siegel family invites you to save the date for Team Luke’s annual campaign.

To carry on Luke’s memory, from Feb. 24 through March 3 donations to the foundation are encouraged in his favorite number dollar amounts of three.

Last year more than $40,000 was raised to support children suffering from and living with brain injuries.

Luke died on Aug. 19, 2021, after battling COVID pneumonia.

For more information visit https://www.teamlukehopeforminds.org or CLICK HERE to donate.

Tim promotes 3-3-3 Campaign happening this week. Donate $3 by 3/3! Thanks for supporting children after brain injury. #BrainInjuryAwarenessMonth Posted by Team Luke Hope For Minds on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.