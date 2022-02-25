TTUHSC students donate to Lubbock’s Adult Protective Services

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Adult Protective Services has more supplies to support survivors of elder abuse in our area after a special delivery from the TTUHSC Texas Student Nurses Association, the Texas Nurses Association (TNA) District 18, and Covenant School of Nursing.

Earlier today, a group of student nurses donated blankets, hats, and gloves to “The Silver Star Room” (5121 69th St.)

The Llano Estacado Silver Room is under the guidance of the LESSB Board and serves about 660 clients that live in Lubbock and surrounding clients.

Typically, they are elderly or disabled, abused, neglected, or exploited. Many live in poverty and have severe health conditions, so they’re homebound. Some elders maintain their own home; others live with family, friends, or in elder care facilities.

To help out, APS will provide warm clothes or money for rent and utilities, home repair, or other emergency supplies. The nurses’ donation will support that cause.

Being a “hidden” issue in society, elder abuse adds a degree of difficulty in procuring funds. Elder abuse includes physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, neglect (including self-neglect), and abandonment. The perpetrators have children, other family members, spouses, friends, and staff at nursing homes, assisted living, and other facilities.

