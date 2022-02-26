1 Sands beats Valley to head to State Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - #1 Sands is heading to the 1A State Tournament in San Antonio after topping Valley 42-31 Saturday afternoon at the Texan Dome in Levelland.

#1 Sands has had a tough non-District schedule the past few years facing 6A and 5A opponents to prepare them to face top 1A teams, especially Nazareth.

This season the Lady Stangs beat 6A Frenship, 4A Midland Greenwood, 3A Denver City and 2A New Home.

Sands beat Nazareth Friday and Valley Saturday to get the opportunity to go to State.

Congrats to Ben Connell and Sands!

