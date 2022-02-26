Local Listings
1 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(Dillon Ancheta)
By KVVU Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - One person is dead and 13 others were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting at a hookah lounge just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

KVVU reports About 3:15 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard to reports of gunfire.

According to LVMPD Captain Dori Koren, one adult male died of his injuries. Two victims are in critical condition and each of the injured were transported to UMC and Sunrise hospitals. All are believed to be adults, police said.

Police worked to render aid to the victims by applying tourniquets to the wounded and administering CPR.

Dillon Ancheta, a journalist for Gray Media’s Hawaii News Now, reported seeing multiple patrol, fire and medical units respond to the scene before 4 a.m.

A suspect or suspects are still outstanding. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

