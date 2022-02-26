Local Listings
19th Annual African American History Month Program Happening at Patterson Branch Library

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for the 19th Annual African American History Month Program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive on Saturday, February 26, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This year the focus of our program is “Celebrating Our Community Through African American Voices and Talents”. We will highlight the talents and voices of members of the Patterson Community with singing, dancing and spoken word. There will be crafts for children and light refreshments will be provided. All are welcome to attend.

Participants include:

• Dunbar Middle School Tenor/Bass Choir

• Rise Academy Students (singing and spoken word)

• Stephanie Lane (spoken word)

• Stephanie Johnson (spoken word)

• Mary Ann Lawson (spoken word)

• George Stearns (music, spoken word, comedy improv)

• Dariah Lily (dance)

• Stephen Sanders (musician)

• George Love (emcee)

For more information, call Patterson Branch Library at 806-767-3300.

