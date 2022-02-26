Cool Saturday, warmer Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mix of sunshine and clouds today with cool temps but sunny and warming up for Sunday.

Weekend forecast (KCBD)

Cloud cover that sat over us for most of the night will remain in place for most of the morning today. This will be part of the reason temps stay cooler today. But, clouds will begin to break up and move out by this afternoon leaving us with some sunshine later. Highs today will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with temps topping out in the upper-30s to mid-40s. Winds will remain light from the southeast about 5-10 mph.

Another cold night ahead with mostly clear skies and calm winds. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s, a low of 18 degrees in Lubbock.

For Sunday, expect a sunny and cool start to the day but the sunshine and westerly winds will help warm us up with highs in the 50s and 60s. This is only the beginning of the warming trend we will experience for the workweek. Highs will slowly climb into the 60s and 70s, our warmest day being Thursday with a high of 75 degrees. We will remain dry through the workweek with generally light to breezy winds. Our next chance for any precipitation looks to be on Friday with a chance for some rain and thunderstorms.

