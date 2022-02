DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash that involves 4 deaths on Highway 87 this evening.

According to officials, Highway 87 is cleared and back open.

2/25/2022 8:54 p.m. UPDATE: Accident scene is cleared and US 87 has reopened. https://t.co/1TZ5tYpuUk — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) February 26, 2022

A release states the crash involves 4 deaths at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hwy 87 between Hartley and Dumas is shut down for a while due to a major accident. Please slow down!!! This wreck is... Posted by Hartley County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.