Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Friday, Feb. 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Friday, Feb. 25.
Girls Regional Semifinals
5A
Lake Dallas 65 Monterey 53
Amarillo 73 Midland Timberview 50
4A
Decatur 50 Seminole 47
Argyle 34 Canyon 32
3A
Idalou 49 Peaster 31
Canadian 37 Jim Ned 32
2A
Wellington 40 Ropes 22
Gruver 47 New Home 44 OT
1A
Sands 46 Nazareth 28
Valley 55 Borden County 47
Region 2
Hermleigh 40 Sterling City 31
Robert Lee 61 Highland 53
Boys Area Round
Keller Central 77 Frenship 75
Jayton 53 Garden City 42
New Deal 55 Stratford 41
Grady 47 Paducah 43
Klondike 86 Lorenzo 62
Coleman 49 Smyer 35
Shallowater 82 Kermit 70
Estacado 55 Midland Greenwood 30
Christoval 69 Sundown 36
SpringLake-Earth 61 Silverton 38
Tulia 84 Tornillo 72
Gruver 61 Farwell 55
Olton 71 Wellington 54
Seagraves 63 Wink 62
Hermleigh 51 Munday 40
