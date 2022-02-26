Local Listings
Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Friday, Feb. 25

Area High School teams listed in new Basketball State rankings
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Friday, Feb. 25.

Hoop Madness: Extended playoff show 13 area girls teams are deep in the playoffs: 2 wins from going to State. Huge games 5A to 1A 24 area boys teams are in the Area Round 6A to 1A. Check out all the hoop highlights! Tag players, parents and others! Best of luck to all of our teams to advanced and get to play another day! That's a basketball blessing!

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Friday, February 25, 2022

Girls Regional Semifinals

5A

Lake Dallas 65 Monterey 53

Amarillo 73 Midland Timberview 50

4A

Decatur 50 Seminole 47

Argyle 34 Canyon 32

3A

Idalou 49 Peaster 31

Canadian 37 Jim Ned 32

2A

Wellington 40 Ropes 22

Gruver 47 New Home 44 OT

1A

Sands 46 Nazareth 28

Valley 55 Borden County 47

Region 2

Hermleigh 40 Sterling City 31

Robert Lee 61 Highland 53

Boys Area Round

Keller Central 77 Frenship 75

Jayton 53 Garden City 42

New Deal 55 Stratford 41

Grady 47 Paducah 43

Klondike 86 Lorenzo 62

Coleman 49 Smyer 35

Shallowater 82 Kermit 70

Estacado 55 Midland Greenwood 30

Christoval 69 Sundown 36

SpringLake-Earth 61 Silverton 38

Tulia 84 Tornillo 72

Gruver 61 Farwell 55

Olton 71 Wellington 54

Seagraves 63 Wink 62

Hermleigh 51 Munday 40

