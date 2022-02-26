Hoop Madness Regional Final Scores for Saturday, Feb. 26
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with Regional Final Scores for Saturday, Feb. 26.
GIRLS
UIL
Regional Finals (winner to State)
5A
Amarillo 63 Lake Dallas 42
4A
Argyle 52 Decatur 40
3A
Idalou 52 Canadian 39
2A
Gruver 44 Wellington 28
1A
Sands 42 Valley 31
Robert Lee 53 Hermleigh 50
TAPPS Regional Finals (winner to State)
GIRLS
4A
Trinity Christian 65 Dallas Shelton 41
Lubbock Christian 71 Lake Country 26
2A
Bethesda Christian 47 KIngdom Prep 42
BOYS
4A
Trinity Christian 72 Lubbock Christian 45
2A
Kingdom Prep 54 Texoma Christian 36
