Hoop Madness Regional Final Scores for Saturday, Feb. 26

By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with Regional Final Scores for Saturday, Feb. 26.

GIRLS

UIL

Regional Finals (winner to State)

5A

Amarillo 63 Lake Dallas 42

4A

Argyle 52 Decatur 40

3A

Idalou 52 Canadian 39

2A

Gruver 44 Wellington 28

1A

Sands 42 Valley 31

Robert Lee 53 Hermleigh 50

TAPPS Regional Finals (winner to State)

GIRLS

4A

Trinity Christian 65 Dallas Shelton 41

Lubbock Christian 71 Lake Country 26

2A

Bethesda Christian 47 KIngdom Prep 42

BOYS

4A

Trinity Christian 72 Lubbock Christian 45

2A

Kingdom Prep 54 Texoma Christian 36

