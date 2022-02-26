Local Listings
Hospice of Lubbock hosting 33rd Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon on Friday, Mar. 4

Hospice of Lubbock's biggest fundraiser turned drive-thru in 2021 due to pandemic
Hospice of Lubbock's biggest fundraiser turned drive-thru in 2021 due to pandemic(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hospice of Lubbock’s largest fundraiser returns to celebrate its 33rd year from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022.

With the incredible success of last year’s luncheon and the continued threat of the COVID-19 virus, this year’s fundraiser will once again be a drive-thru event at the YWCA on 66th & University.

The annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon is Hospice of Lubbock’s opportunity to raise funds to provide free hospice care to the unfunded and underfunded in 19 counties in our region. Hospice of Lubbock is the region’s only faith-based, non-profit hospice care available to both adults and children. This year, Hospice of Lubbock is celebrating 35 years of service to West Texas.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 35 years of service to West Texas,” Hospice of Lubbock CEO Dr. Jeremy L. Brown said. “The care that we provide wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community. Please join us at this incredible event where Hospice of Lubbock and our local mayors can gather and fellowship with our community, all for a good cause.”

For just $20, each guest will receive a full plate of beans and cornbread, along with all the fixings. Attendees will also be entered into a drawing for prizes. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or by calling Hospice of Lubbock (806)795-2751 or the Covenant Health Foundation at (806) 725-6089.

When arriving at the YWCA, come in the entrance off University, by the large YWCA sign.

