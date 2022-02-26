Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 71 - 55

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are back on a three-game losing streak after having their series swept by the Iowa State Cyclones Saturday afternoon, 71-55.

Despite a losing record, the Lady Raiders have remained competitive throughout most of their season. Of the ten wins they have so far this season, three of them have come from Big 12 conference play and all of them have been against a ranked opponent. Even in the matchups they’ve lost against conference ranked foes, Tech has loss all of them by 10 or less points except for two. And both of those games were against the Cyclones.

In their latest game against Iowa State, the Lady Raiders kept the game close through the first half, trailing by as much as eight early in the matchup. But in the third quarter at the 9:36 mark, Tech was finally able to tie the game at 33 on an Ella Tofaeono lay-up and then take their first lead moments later at 35-33. But the Cyclones grabbed the lead back minutes later and began to create some separation. Texas Tech trailed by as much as 19 in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing by 16.

Taylah Thomas led the Lady Raiders with 16 points and five assist in the game. Bryn Gerlich finished with 14 points, two rebounds, and three assist. Vivian Gray’s hot streak seemed to end in the game as she was held to just nine points on 3-16 shooting from the field.

Next, Texas Tech returns home to host TCU on Wednesday, March 2nd at 7 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena. For those who won’t be able to attend, the game will be live streamed on ESPN Plus.

